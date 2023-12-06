Antique bus crash: 25 dead, 12 missing 

MANILA, Philippines — A bus crash in Antique reportedly claimed the lives of 25 people on Tuesday afternoon, December 5, 2023.

Twelve also remained missing when the Ceres bus fell into a ravine in Barangay Igbucagay, in the town of Hamtic.

In a Facebook post, the Antique provincial government reported that out of the 53 passengers in the bus, 25 died on the spot, while 12 went missing after the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

The remaining passengers were brought to Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH).

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the provincial government reported that, of the passengers at the hospital, five were already in stable condition, five were critical, and three had died.

It added that the Antique Provincial Risk Reduction Management Office had already conducted search and retrieval operations within the accident area.

