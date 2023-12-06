CCTO targets overcrowded PUVs in Cebu City with penalties up to P1,000

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has taken notice of the issue concerning the overcrowding of passengers in Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) in Cebu City.

Earlier today, December 6, at least 15 violators were caught along the C. Padilla route for exceeding passenger capacity.

Raquel Arce, the head of CCTO, said that all passengers in jeepneys would be ‘required’ to be seated.

However, due to a shortage of vehicles to accommodate commuters, Arce said, traffic agencies had implemented certain tolerances.

According to Arce, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) allows five to six excess-standing passengers.

While the CCTO, instead of six, the allowance is extended to 10, including the conductor.

“Sa una mudakop mi muingon ng usa ka pasahero nga luoy kaayo sa ng mga driver oy kami man ang namugos og sakay. But karon tungod sa ka grabe na gyud ka sobra ang mga pasahero moreklamo na,” Arce told CDN Digital on Wednesday, December 6.

(At first when we would apprehend the bus driver, the passengers would say that they pity the driver because we were the ones who forced them to let us ride the bus. But now, because of the drivers had really abused the overcapacity tolerance, this time the passengers complained that this was too much.)

Arce expressed concern over the rising number of complaints from commuters, who feel they were not getting their money’s worth due to the cramped conditions.

She said that the need for stricter enforcement, especially with the possibility of checkpoints would be implemented soon.

“Gabayad sila ug sakto [pero] maglisod na sila og agi. Hapit na gyud musabak ang mga gabarog labi na gyud og makabantay na nga naay checkpoint,” she said.

(They paid their exact fare [but] they could hardly pass the aisle. The passengers standing would nearly sit on the lap of the sitting passengers especially if they could notice the checkpoints.)

Moreover, Arce recalled an incident along Junquera St. where a PUJ was apprehended for having excess passengers with the door not properly closed due to the heavy load.

She emphasized the safety hazards and increased accident risks associated with such situations.

“Kung muhisgot mo ug panginabuhian, unsa manang 10 nga extra nga ilanag makuha so hunahunaon unta ninyo inyong syudad, atong syudad, nganong dili man ta makatabang sa atong syudad,” Arce said.

(If you take about livelihood, what are those 10 extra that they can get and so they have to think about your city, our city, why can’t we help our city.)

Those caught violating the rules will be issued a traffic citation ticket with corresponding penalties starting at a minimum of 500 pesos to 1000 pesos.

Violators are given three days to settle their obligations; failure to comply may lead to more severe consequences.

With this, the CCTO chief advised drivers to promptly address issued tickets to avoid complications and higher fines, emphasizing the importance of self-discipline as a key solution to traffic issues in Cebu City.

“I’ll take this opportunity to inform the drivers kung pananglitan naa na moy issuance namo og ticket, visit our office, settle your obligations aron dili namo magkaproblema. Imbes usa ka libo ang multa if musang-at pa na sa husgado mudako pa na,” Arce advised.

(I’ll take this opportunity to inform the drivers if you have already have the issuance of a ticket from us, visit our office, settle your obligations so that you would not have a problem. So that you 1,000 pesos fine if we will file a case in court will surely increase.)

Furthermore, Arce mentioned that drivers with previous penalties might have the opportunity to adjudicate their fines, potentially reducing them by up to 50 percent.

However, the current penalty must be paid as is.

“Ang akoang hangyo sa mga drivers, dili nato masulbad ang trapiko sa syudad sa Sugbo if ang opisa lang sa CCTO ang atong saligan… Gamay na disiplina sa kaugalingon then dako na kaayo na nga solusyon,” Arce said.

(My appeal to drivers, we cannot solve the problem of traffic in the city of Cebu if of the CCTO is what we depend on…We need a little discipline from ourselves then that will already be a big part of the solution.)

