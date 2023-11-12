Traffic committee reminds transport operators, drivers on roadworthiness, safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To address the concerns involving reckless driving, the Traffic Management Committee (TMC) has called for a conference during the committee’s meeting.

In a statement sent by TMC Head and Councilor Rey Gealon to CDN Digital on Friday, the TMC called the transport owners, operators, and drivers for a conference last Tuesday, November 7.

READ: Korean national flees after bumping truck, ends up in multiple-vehicle collision that killed rider

TMC meet with operators, drivers

The conference aimed to address traffic concerns brought about by unroadworthy trucks and trailers, some driven by reckless and overspeeding drivers along the stretch of South Road Properties (SRP) coastal road.

Gealon said that around 20 individuals appeared “who either own or operate 114 units in total plying the city’s routes.”

“Discussions commenced on the topic of regular maintenance of their vehicles vis-a-vis its wear and tear,” he said.

READ: LOOK: GRABENG DISGRASYA SA MABOLO KARONG BUNTAG

‘Roadworthiness’

Gealon said that the TMC reminded the drivers and operators on ‘road worthiness and safety’ making it their principal agenda on that day.

This is due to the situations where the vehicles “get stalled due to broken engine or busted tires, causing horrendous traffic.”

The TMC also reminded them that reckless driving could be sometimes the cause of accidents, especially when drivers transfer from one lane to another at fast speed, often with unstrapped or unbuckled containers.

READ: Driver dies after fuel tanker truck crashes into house in Talisay City

Resolution increasing penalty

Moreover, the traffic committee has also issued a resolution directed towards the increasing of the penalty for the truck ban violation from a fine of P500 to a maximum of P5,000, after they observed that some truck drivers became lax to the ban since the fine is just P500.

Gealon said that most drivers preferred to be cited and go on with their day without delay, hence, increasing the fine by up to P5,000.

The truck ban is effective from 6-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.

READ: 2 dead, 1 hurt in truck-van collision in Quezon

Report drivers doings reckless driving

Last November 8, Wednesday, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) reminded the public to report or record drivers who do reckless driving.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said that the agency would not be lenient to reckless drivers because road safety was everyone’s concern.

“It compromises safety of the riding public,” Galario said last Wednesday.

READ MORE:

LTO-7 urges public to record, report reckless driving

Transport co-op, parent meet with LTO-7 to address ‘reckless driving’ allegations

LTO-7 deepens probe into Mandaue City ‘road race’

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP