CCTO head warns drivers against overloading passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce warns drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) against overloading passengers.

Arce told CDN Digital that Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) gave tolerance for five excess passengers per trip to accommodate the number of passengers waiting for public transportation.

However, some drivers and operators blatantly continue to violate this traffic rule.

“Our traffic management board (even) added two, making it seven (allowable excess in passengers), including the conductor, but some drivers even go to the excess of 15 passengers,” she told CDN Digital.

As the CCTO intensified its campaign against overloading or ferrying excess passengers beyond the vehicle’s allowed capacity, it issued more than 100 citation tickets to erring drivers.

In a social media post on Wednesday night, November 23, 2022, the CCTO said it issued a total of 136 citation tickets to drivers caught overloading passengers, during its whole day of operation on Wednesday.

The random inspection took place in various areas in the city, including along A. Soriano Ave., Barangay Talamban area, Osmeña Boulevard, and Kinasang-an, Pardo in the South of Cebu City.

Even modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) were not spared from the apprehension.

“(In) a modernized jeep, ang lock naa sa kilid sa driver. So, if excess of passenger, it’s with consent sa driver,” Arce said when asked of her reminders to passengers who, at times, ask the drivers for a ride even though the unit has already reached its maximum capacity.

Safety authorities prohibit overloading vehicles as it poses higher risk of road accidents.

The CCTO, however, can only impose a fine, of P500 per violation, to violators of traffic rules, as the revocation of franchise will be left for the LTFRB-7 to do.

“Pasidaan sa mga operator ug mga driver nga i-settle daan ninyo ang inyong mga citation tickets para dili kamo madak-an sa inyong penalty kun matingob o ba kaha kamo mapasakaan og kaso,” the CCTO said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Beep told to follow traffic rules or else…