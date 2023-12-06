Cebu Daily Newscast: Antique bus crash: 25 dead, 12 missing 

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

A bus crash in Antique reportedly claimed the lives of 25 people on Tuesday afternoon, December 5, 2023.

Twelve also remained missing when the Ceres bus fell into a ravine in Barangay Igbucagay, in the town of Hamtic.

In a Facebook post, the Antique provincial government reported that out of the 53 passengers in the bus, 25 died on the spot, while 12 went missing after the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

The remaining passengers were brought to Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH).

The alleged mastermind of the pawnshop robbery in downtown Cebu City is optimistic about starting a new chapter in his life after passing the 2023 Bar exams.

Jigger Geverola was among the 3,812 examinees who passed the recent Bar examinations as announced by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

However, Geverola, the alleged mastermind of the pawnshop heist, might face a possible delay in taking his Lawyer Oath and signing the Roll of Attorneys.

The inappropriate photos posted on the Facebook account of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) could be due to “carelessness” and not hacking.

This is the statement of Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso on Wednesday.

Paraiso said the incident was more of an “internal thing,” and no other parties were involved, based on DICT’s initial assessment.

Following the announcement of her split from long-time on and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo took to Instagram to flaunt her new look with her orange hair.

With minimal makeup, a simple white tee, and her vibrant orange hair debut, Kathryn Bernardo’s new look has become a hot topic online.

