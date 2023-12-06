Hermosa, 59 other elite athletes honored at Siklab Youth Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Matthew Justine Hermosa of Cebu was among the athletes honored during the Siklab Youth Awards on December 4, 2023, at the Market! Market! Activity Center, Ayala Malls, BGC in Taguig City.

A total of 60 athletes who excelled in international events across 33 sports were honored during the awards organized by Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Sports.

Hermosa earned the award after his stellar year in the world of triathlon.

Hermosa proved his worth in SEA Games

Despite being a newbie to the Philippine team, Hermosa proved his worth by winning the gold medal in the 32nd SEA Games’ aquathlon mixed relay event last May in Cambodia.

He teamed up with Kira Ellis, Erika Burgos, and Iñaki Lorbes to secure that gold medal.

Besides the SEA Games, Hermosa also competed for the Philippine team in various international triathlon events, including the Hangzhou Asian Games last October.

TLTG member

The 19-year-old Hermosa, a native of Cebu, is one of the products of renowned Cebuano triathlon coach Roland Remolino through the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG), along with fellow Cebuano SEA Games medalists Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba.

Apart from representing the Philippines and TLTG, Hermosa is also a member of the Go For Gold team.

His most recent international race was the Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, where he finished 24th in the male elite division.

Malilay also honored

In addition to Hermosa, another source of pride for Cebu was Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete Ellise Xoe Malilay, who also received an award on December 4.

Malilay, a gold medalist in the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships, was recognized during the ceremony.

On the other hand, Ernest John “EJ” Obiena was honored as the “Sports Idol” awardee at the Siklab Youth Awards.

