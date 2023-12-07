SWU PHINMA Launches its very own Veterinary Hospital “South Paws”

Southwestern University PHINMA continues to shape students into the best that they can be by providing the ideal environment for them to help and learn.

It’s a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional veterinary care and nurturing the growth of future veterinarians.

SWU PHINMA, College of Veterinary Medicine officially opened its brand new Veterinary Hospital, “South Paws” on December 1, 2023.

The state-of-the-art facility is open to the public and has everything an animal care needs, from isolation rooms to animal wards and clinical pathology. Plus, it can accommodate “paw-tients” with varied services such as deworming, vaccination, and consultation.

Present during the blessing and opening of the facility are Dr. Rickmond dela Bajan, the Director of SWU Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Rachel Po, the Dean of Veterinary Medicine, Ms. Ryza M. Solaña, the Assistant SWU Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Cheryl Jane P. Chan, the SWU Chief Operating Officer, and Atty. Godwin Manginsay, the VP for Legal at SWU-PHINMA.

South Paws is not just a veterinary hospital, but also a platform that offers incredible opportunities for pet owners. They can receive top-notch veterinary care while also contributing to the education and training of future veterinarians.

“By opening the Veterinary Hospital we can now have on hand experience and develop the knowledge not just for the students as well as the faculty”, Dr. Rickmond dela Bajan shared in his opening remarks.

The event was also filled with love, joy, and wagging tails as paw-parents and their adorable fur babies came together to celebrate the opening and blessing of this remarkable facility.

Alongside with the event is the signing of a memorandum agreement partnership between SWU-PHINMA College of Veterinary Medicine and JM Poultry and Livestock Supply, Universal Feedmill Corporation.

The launch of South Paws is a significant milestone for SWU PHINMA and the community. It’s a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional veterinary care and nurturing the growth of future veterinarians.

ADVERTORIAL