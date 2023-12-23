Balunan is GAB’s Boxer of the Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) honored Cebuano boxer Christian Balunan of the Villamor Boxing Gym for his recent accolades in the ring.

GAB named Balunan as its “Boxer of the Month” for November after he also won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight title.

The unbeaten Balunan won the title after his scintillating performance last November 4 in the co-main event of the “Kumong Bol-Anon XII” that was held at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Balunan knocked out erstwhile unbeaten Thai boxer Aditep Maungchaoren (6-1,3KOs) in the third round to become a WBO regional champion in less than ten fights.

He now has nine wins with five knockouts.

Before winning the WBO regional title, Balunan passed his first acid test when he faced veteran journeyman Ariston Aton last June in his hometown in Consolacion in northern Cebu.

Balunan won via an eight-round unanimous decision against Aton (9-9, 5KOs).

He currently trains at the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) of veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor.

Balunan joined the likes of fellow regional champions in Froilan Saludar, John Kevin Jimenez, Miel Fajardo, Kenneth Llover, Marco John Rementizo, and former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero who were all named GAB’s “Boxer of the Month” this year.

