‘Miss Universe Cebu’ unveils 21 official candidates for 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines – Cebu has officially unveiled the candidates for the upcoming competition scheduled to grace the stage on February 3, 2024.

Following a meticulous screening process involving 100 applicants, only 21 exceptional candidates have earned the privilege to compete for the coveted crown.

Here is the list of candidates along with their respective municipalities:

1. Alegria – Michaela Batausa

2. Aloguinsan – Chase Svea Toledo

3. Argao – Rebecca Anne Dollisen

4. Argao, Poblacion – Kate Antonette Remoraza

5. Badian – Jezel Carriaga

6. Bantayan Island – Juvel Ducay

7. Carcar City – Mipsen Calves

8. Cebu City North – Kris Tiffany Janson

9. Cebu City South – Rhean Khraze Guirhem

10. Compostela – Demi Hailey Dela Calzada

11. Cordova – Kris Tagsip

12. Daanbantayan – Johna Maecailah Fortich

13. Danao City – Stefanie Alcarez

14. Dumanjug – Phyllis Saromines

15. Lapu-Lapu City – Natasha Testa

16. Medellin – Blanche Cornecilla

17. Minglanilla – Nica Nabua

18. Naga City – Ella Frances Ricarte

19. San Fernando – Thelma Suzanne Dayao

20. Talisay City – Mary Josephine Paaske

21. Tuburan – Kathleen Gabunada

The stage is set for these outstanding individuals to showcase their beauty, talent, and intelligence in pursuit of the prestigious Miss Universe Philippines – Cebu title.

The grand prize, valued at over P2 million, includes a brand-new house and lot.

Rebecca Anne Dollisen of Argao, the recent winner of Miss Argao in October, described MUPH-Cebu as an “exciting journey” and an opportunity for self-discovery.

“I am preparing for the competition by assembling a dream team. That is crucial… You need people who will support you and your cause, whatever you set your dreams to,” Dollisen shared during the press conference on Saturday, December 23.

Dollisen added, “I need to find myself a team that will manage my schedules, make me beautiful, and of course, I need to train myself because I am up against women of such caliber. I need to be prepared because if I want that crown, I need to be deserving of it.”

Meanwhile, Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu City North, who was crowned Miss Intercontinental – 2nd runner-up in 2014, described MUPH-Cebu as a “different and new feeling.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity because ten years seem to have passed so quickly; a lot has changed. I want to put it out there as a message that age is just a number. You’re never too old to look deep into your heart to find what you really love,” Janson said.

She added, “You have to believe in yourself before people see, before people believe in you. A mentor of mine told me, you will be at your best, but there’s always room for improvement. I take it one day at a time and also learn from these beautiful and equally talented women.” /clorenciana

