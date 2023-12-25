Danao City : Sports races mark 118th Dec. 24 birthday of Mano Amon

DANAO CITY, Cebu — To commemorate the 118th birth anniversary of Danao City’s grand old man, “Mano Amon,” the local government rolled off three events on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.

The first event that commenced on Sunday was the ‘Halad Kang Mano Amon Run’ established by Ramon “Mano Amon” Durano Sr. himself which also marked its 45th year.

The run is also said to be one of Cebu’s longest running footraces.

A total of 853 participants joined in the activity in five different categories: 12K distance (for men and women open), 6K and 3K for Danao City residents, and 6K and 3K for students.

In a press statement sent to the media, the top performers in each category were honored with cash prizes, medals, and the first 500 finishers received commemorative event shirts.

According to the PIO, those who placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, in each category received the the usual prizes of P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000.

Wreath-laying

After the run, the city officials, local and national civil servants and youth sectors gathered at the Plaza Manong Amon to have their annual solemn wreath-laying ceremony in Manong Amon’s monument slated in front of the city hall.

“Manong Amon left an indelible mark on the city’s history through his dedication and vision, significantly contributing to Danao’s ascent as a charter city,” said the city’s PIO.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the first-ever ‘Bisug Danao: Manong Amon Amazing Race’ kicked off.

Amazing Race

The Amazing Race engaged nine city youth organizations in a thrilling tour that traversed Mano Amon’s tangible and living legacies.

The activity was designed as a fun and intellectually stimulating challenge that enabled the youth to explore 10 sites significant to Manong Amon’s life, achievements and enduring influence.

“The aim is not just to reminisce about the past but to imbue the youth with a profound sense of pride, leadership and civic responsibility inspired by Manong Amon’s remarkable contributions,” the PIO said.

Among the places that the young participants visited were the Colegio de San Antonio de Padua, a private institution; then, a publishing house, sugar mill, and a salt factory, among other Mano Amon’s legacy.

Commemorating Mano Amon’s legacy

Danao City Councilor Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano, Mano Amon’s granddaughter, said in her speech that her grandfather’s legacy was woven into “every fabric” of Danao City’s community.

“He was not merely a leader; he was the heart and soul of Danao City. Through his unwavering dedication, he transformed Danao from a dream into a vibrant reality… Through his foresight, Danao City blossomed into a haven of progress, unity, and prosperity,” Durano said.

She added that Mano Amon’s vision was not confined to abstract dreams but materialized in the streets we walk, the schools that nurture the children, and the vibrant heartbeat of commerce that pulses through their city.

Through these commemorations, the PIO said that Danao City aims to honor and perpetuate the memory of Mano Amon, ensuring that Danawanons, especially the younger generations, can connect with his profound heritage and continue to uphold his values and aspirations.

