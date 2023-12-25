Pagasa: Wet, cloudy Christmas Day for many parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Many parts of the country will experience cloudy and rainy weather on Christmas Day.

The northeast monsoon is affecting most of Luzon, while the easterlies are influencing conditions in Visayas and Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Patuloy pa rin na umiiral ang northeast monsoon o amihan dito sa bahagi ng Luzon, kung saan dala pa rin nito ‘yung malamig na panahon, maging ‘yung maulap na kalangitan at mataas na tyansa ng mga pag-ulan, lalong-lalo na dito sa may bahagi ng Northern Luzon,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a report.

(The northeast monsoon or amihan continues to prevail in this part of Luzon, where it still brings cold weather, even the cloudy skies and high chance of rain, especially here in Northern Luzon.)

The state weather agency specifically noted that Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora, and Quezon are expected to experience overcast skies and rain on Christmas Day because of the northeast monsoon.

It also said that most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have good and fair weather although the northeast monsoon may still bring isolated rain in the region.

“Ang easterlies naman o ‘yung mainit na hangin mula sa Dagat Pasipiko ay umiiral dito sa may silangang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao kung saan ngayong araw ay magdadala rin ito ng mataas na tyansa ng mga pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao,” Castañeda added.

(The easterlies or the warm air from the Pacific Ocean prevails over the eastern part of the Visayas and Mindanao where today it will also bring a high chance of rain, lightning, and thunder in some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.)

Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte will see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Christmas Day, Pagasa said.

Good and fair weather is forecast for Palawan, the rest of Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao despite chances of isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and thunderstorms, it added.

Castañeda noted that no other weather system that might adversely affect the country is being monitored by state meteorologists for now.

The state weather agency, meanwhile, kept its gale warnings over the seaboards along the northern portion of the country because of the northeast monsoon.

Pagasa said waves of up to five meters high are likely in the coasts of the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Isabela

Aurora

Kalayaan Islands

Sailing would be risky for fishermen, especially those with small boats, under such condition, Castañeda warned.

