Cebu Daily Newscast: Grieving mom shot dead by teenage son’s killer on Christmas Day
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
A mother, who was grieving the loss of a son, was allegedly shot and killed by the same man who took her son’s life in Cebu City on Monday, December 25, 2023.
On the early morning of Christmas Day, a shooting incident took the life of a woman days after her son was also shot to death.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Crystal Mae Labor Ongos, a housewife and a resident of Sitio Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.
2 brothers die after being trapped in Sibonga fire
Two brothers died in a fire incident in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at around 2:20 a.m.
The victims were identified as Kyle Dominic Geronimo, 25 years old, and his older brother, Fernando Geronimo, 26 years old.
Rider dies in Medellin, Cebu accident involving motorcycle and bus
A fatal road accident involving a Sugbo Transit bus and a motorycle in Medellin, northern Cebu on early Tuesday morning, December 26, 2023, lead to the death of a 31-year-old rider.
A day after Christmas Day, emergency personnel responded to a road accident along the national highway in Barangay Luy-a in northern Medellin.
The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Habal-habal driver jailed for violation of ‘Anti-Bastos Law’
A 44-year-old ‘habal-habal’ driver was arrested after he allegedly touched the body of a Grade 11 student in Awayan, Brgy. Poblacion 3 in Carcar City on Monday evening, December 25.
The suspect was identified as Joel Ragas Lapiña, a resident of Sitio San Roque in Brgy. Liburon while the complainant is from Brgy. Perrelos, both in Carcar City.
