Cebu Daily Newscast: Grieving mom shot dead by teenage son’s killer on Christmas Day

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

A mother, who was grieving the loss of a son, was allegedly shot and killed by the same man who took her son’s life in Cebu City on Monday, December 25, 2023.

On the early morning of Christmas Day, a shooting incident took the life of a woman days after her son was also shot to death.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Crystal Mae Labor Ongos, a housewife and a resident of Sitio Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Two brothers died in a fire incident in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at around 2:20 a.m.

The victims were identified as Kyle Dominic Geronimo, 25 years old, and his older brother, Fernando Geronimo, 26 years old.

A fatal road accident involving a Sugbo Transit bus and a motorycle in Medellin, northern Cebu on early Tuesday morning, December 26, 2023, lead to the death of a 31-year-old rider.

A day after Christmas Day, emergency personnel responded to a road accident along the national highway in Barangay Luy-a in northern Medellin.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old ‘habal-habal’ driver was arrested after he allegedly touched the body of a Grade 11 student in Awayan, Brgy. Poblacion 3 in Carcar City on Monday evening, December 25.

The suspect was identified as Joel Ragas Lapiña, a resident of Sitio San Roque in Brgy. Liburon while the complainant is from Brgy. Perrelos, both in Carcar City.

RELATED STORIES

15-year-old boy shot in head by minor

2 teenagers killed, 4 others injured in Consolacion accident

Woman shot dead by live-in partner in Laguna

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP