2 minors shot by 17-year-old, 1 died in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent - CDN | December 30,2023 - 02:22 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A minor died while his companion, also a minor was injured after they were shot early Friday morning, December 29, in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The victims were identified as a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

The incident reportedly took place along the road in Borces corner, H. Joaquino Street in Sitio Santa Cruz, Barangay Mabolo.

The minors allegedly sustained gunshot wounds from a lone gunman in the barangay at the time of the incident.

Immediately after, officers from the Mabolo Police Station rushed to the scene along with personnel of the Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO).

The victims were then rushed by ambulance to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to receive immediate medical treatment.

According to a social media post by the Barangay Mabolo Public Information Office, the suspect was identified and rescued shortly after the incident.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old boy who goes by the alias “Dansoy.”

Mabolo police reportedly conducted a follow-up hot pursuit operation and rescued the person responsible for the crime at the Ludo cemetery area in the same barangay.

According to the post, the suspect was positively identified by the injured victim.

The suspect was brought to the police station at around 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

He is reportedly in the custody of the Mabolo Police Station, as of this writing.

According to police, one of the victims has succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.



The other victim on the other hand, remains in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

