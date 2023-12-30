VP Duterte shares Rizal Day message: Jose Rizal remains our guiding light

Vice President Sara Duterte shares her message on the 127th death anniversary of Jose Rizal, the country’s national hero, with Rizal remaining as the Filipinos guiding light.

VP Duterte, who is the country’s education secretary, also described Rizal as a visionary, who changed the course of history.

“Today, Rizal’s legacy serves as a guiding light for all Filipinos. His unwavering love for our country, his fervent desire for freedom, and his commitment to justice resonate deeply with us. It reminds us that our duty is to uphold these values and work tirelessly for the rights and dignity of those who are marginalized and underrepresented,” Duterte said in a statement.

Inspiration to youth

She also cited Rizal as an inspiration to the youth.

“To the Filipino youth, Rizal’s values are an everlasting wellspring of inspiration. His curiosity and passion for knowledge serve as a beacon, showing us the path towards a brighter future. Let us honor his memory by nurturing our own hunger for knowledge and becoming the leaders who will carry our nation forward,” she said.

Rizal’s vision

The Vice President urged Filipinos to continue Rizal’s vision and enact our own dreams for the future in the present day.

“Let this Rizal Day inspire every Filipino to rise above challenges, become catalysts for personal growth and development, and remind one another that we possess the capacity to build and restore our nation. Let us transcend our differences and unite for a progressive, resilient, and inclusive Philippines,” she said.

