Rama: CCSC ready for ‘Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has no issues with using the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as the venue for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, following Governor Gwen Garcia’s announcement.

“It can be done,” Rama told CDN Digital when asked about his reaction after Garcia announced that CCSC will be the final venue for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024.

After a coordination meeting on December 29, which involved mayors, choreographers, and stakeholders, the decision was made to use CCSC.

“I was looking at it, it can’t be a really big problem if [the Sinulog sa Kabataan] will be done there,” Rama said in a phone interview.

“Actually, ana man jud sa Abellana ang Dakbayan ug Lalawigan ug ang Festival Queen anha…It’s not going to be done didto [sa South Road Properties] because continuing man to didtong preparations sa SRP,” Rama added. He clarified that activities won’t take place at the South Road Properties (SRP) due to ongoing preparations.

CCSC inspection

Yesterday, Dec. 30, Rama and Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head Harold Alcontin inspected CCSC confirming its readiness. Both officials mentioned minor adjustments to the venue layout to avoid congestion.

While Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will be at CCSC, Rama emphasized that the grand parade on January 21, 2024, will still take place at the South Road Properties (SRP). The number of contingents for the grand parade will be revealed on the Sinulog kickoff on January 12, 2024.

“Ang Abellana, naa man ta’y ongoing nga rehabilitation pero as to katong Sinulog area nga pwede nila gamiton, magamit naman. Gamay nalang kaayo og atimanonon sa track nga pwede ra magamit sa mga contingent,” Alcontin told CDN Digital in a separate phone interview on Sunday.

“Ang stage, katong nag conduct mi og inspection, gamay nalang og atimanonon, nag palig-on naman lang sila (workers) sa katong iyaha gyung floor kay para dili gyud mo si-ak during sa pagpanayaw,” Alcontin added.

Rama also echoed same observation during the phone interview.

Venue is ‘ready’

The venue is set and considered “ready” for the event, with plans to rearrange the placement of props and performers to prevent congestion.

On Friday, the governor said she need to prioritize performer well-being, leading to the decision to use CCSC, while dance masters requested a date change to January 19 for better preparation.

Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia, supporting CCSC as the venue, pledged to communicate with the Sinulog Executive Committee for the chosen date. CCSC’s approval as the venue for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan was confirmed. /clorenciana

| with reports from Pia Piquero

