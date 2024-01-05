Autopsy will reveal truth behind 18-year-old mother’s death -- police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few days after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found inside their house in Cebu City, police here are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine whether her death was a case of suicide or murder.

The autopsy will answer the question of how the victim died and whether she took her own life or was attacked by an assailant, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Mom found dead inside room

It can be recalled that Angela Arcilla, 18, and a mother of a 5-month-old baby, was found dead by her common law partner in their house in Barangay Sudlon II, Cebu City on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When she was found, Arcilla’s neck had ligature marks which arose suspicions that she allegedly committed suicide while alone inside their house.

However, no rope was found at the place of the incident.

Victim’s family’s belief

The victim’s family, on the other hand, suspects that Arcilla was allegedly killed by someone with whom she had a fight with.

Rafter told reporters on Friday, January 4, 2023, that they were continuously investigating Arcilla’s death and were coordinating with her family for any information that might help them in the case.

(Rest assured that our policemen, I think also the family can vouch for that, that the PNP has always been there. Our police, our investigator, they were always there to coordinate with them on any information that they can give sot that we can get a lead in the investigation.)

Why autopsy took long

Rafter said that Arcilla’s body had not been subjected to an autopsy yet because of the procedures they had to follow and due to the limited availability of the medico-legal doctor who would administer the post-mortem examination.

“We have very limited number of medico-legal and as far as we are informed, the doctor is catering also other regions, not just Region 7, not just Cebu City,” she said.

However, Rafter assured that Arcilla’s cadaver was already at the crime lab and that the autopsy would be conducted very soon.

She said that if it would turn out that this was a case of suicide, the family would at least be given closure on the loss of their loved one.

Autopsy will reveal truth

“The autopsy will really help us in order to determine the cause of the death para pud mahuman nato. Mahatagan og unsa man gani ang kamatayon. Kung it was really a suicide then at least there will be a closure for the family. If it is not, then maybe we can lead the investigation. But again, we cannot speculate. We will just wait for the result of the autopsy,” said Rafter.

