A Night to Remember: Exceptional Fun, Feasts and Flair at NUSTAR’s New Year’s Eve Countdown

Families, friends, and lovers gathered together at NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Bash to roar into 2024! Welcoming the year with its world-class hospitality and exceptional entertainment, the celebration was held simultaneously at NUSTAR’s Axis Entertainment & Sports Bar and Boardwalk venues.

Delivering world-class entertainment, NUSTAR Resort Cebu offers exciting experiences to guests this 2024.

Fun-packed Program

The night of extravagance began with upbeat music from Revel Band and DJ Renzo Senining at the Boardwalk. The Aerealists also did stunning acrobatics combined with their power dance moves. Guests also had a chance to dance along with the AMP band and dance instructors. Apart from this, the crowds wowed at the fire dance number and thrilling circus acts.

At the same time, guests who prefer the laid-back indoor setup also cherished musical performances from Southside Band, Afro-latin Dancers, and DJ Macy Ho.

Lucky raffle winners also received tickets to NUSTAR Premier Cinemas and a gift certificate to enjoy Barcino’s Spanish delights. For NUSTAR Casino gaming participants, special rewards were also given, including the awarding of the NUSTAR NU Millionaire.

Fresh & Delightful Feast

Of course, the celebration isn’t complete without a grand Media Noche buffet at NUSTAR Boardwalk and Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar. The five star dining experience included delicious cocktail bites, charcuterie, turkey, seafood, soups, vegetable appetizers, Lechon and more. Free-flowing wines, local beers, sodas and chilled juices were also available.

A Dynamic Flair

Topping-off the ecstatic New Year’s Eve Countdown was the 10-minute fireworks display above the city’s iconic bridge and ocean views.

Delivering world-class entertainment, NUSTAR Resort Cebu offers exciting experiences to guests this 2024. Watch the latest big screen releases at the NUSTAR Premier Cinemas equipped with cutting-edge laser projection and 3D technology. Be dazzled with stunning ocean and cityscape views at NUSTAR Skydeck featuring a 116-meter skywalk. Play at the largest gaming floor in Cebu, the NUSTAR Casino, which features exclusive privileges and amenities for members.

Apart from this, guests can also look forward to sophisticated dining and shopping destinations such as IL Primo, Mott 32, Huangdi, Xin Tian Di, Fina, Barcino and Kazuwa Prime. Shopping for chic items is also made possible with international brands like Louis Vuitton, Estee Lauder, and Jo Malone.

For overnight and longer stays, book a pampering accommodation at Fili Hotel, featuring luxurious amenities and personalized services.

Book your 2024 celebrations at NUSTAR Resort Cebu! Call (032) 888 8282 for inquiries and reservations or email [email protected].

ADVERTORIAL