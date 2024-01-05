Ahong undecided about joining Sinulog at SRP

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has not yet decided whether the city will participate in the Sinulog Grand Showdown 2024 at the South Road Properties (SRP) on January 21, 2024.

“Focus lang ta sa lalawigan,” Chan said when asked about joining the Sinulog at SRP.

The city is one of the contingents in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan on January 14, 2024, to be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Chan mentioned that their decision to participate in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan this year is solely because it will take place at CCSC, which is deemed preferable to SRP.

“Dili kaayo init, mas komportable siya ug safety kay naay kapasilungan nga landong,” he added.

Chan admitted that they are intensifying their practice and prop preparation due to the limited time for their overall preparation.

“Tungod sa hagip-ot ang panahon ug oras, double time ta, hilabi na sa atong mga props, to make sure nga mahuman ang tanan before the day,” he said.

At least 18 contingents, including Lapu-Lapu City, will be performing at the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan this year.

Chan mentioned that they have allocated P3.5 million for the competition, with P2 million coming from the subsidy of the Cebu Provincial Government, and P1.5 million from the city.

