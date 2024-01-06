Cabbage ‘price drop’ in Dalaguete, Cebu shocks DA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) is verifying reports on the alleged drop in the prices of cabbage in Dalaguete, Cebu due to oversupply.

Angel Enriquez, regional executive director of DA-7, said that they are now gathering information about the reported drop in the prices of cabbage in coordination with the Dalaguete Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO).

“Amo pana karong gi-coordinate didto sa Dalaguete. Mao pana among inisyal pod,” Enriquez said.

A Facebook post by Yamah Requina shows a truckload of freshly harvested cabbage that were given away to people in Dalaguete town.

Requina said that farmers were giving away the cabbages due to massive price drop.

He added that instead of throwing the cabbages, farmers have decided to give these away to avoid wastage.

“Tungod sa kabarato sa utanong repolyo ne desisyon nalang ang mag-uuma imbes ilabay, ipang hatag nalang aron mahimuslan pa sa uban,” Requina said.

This was not the first time that oversupply of cabbage which caused prices to plunge was reported in Dalaguete town, Cebu’s vegetable basket.

Price monitoring

Enriquez said she was “shocked” by the reported drop in the prices of cabbage in Dalaguete town.

She said that based on the monitoring of MAO, the price of cabbage was at P17 per kilogram in the previous weeks.

However, she could not yet say if this was the regular price of cabbage.

“Actually, in fairness sa Dalaguete, daily man ilang [price] monitoring. As a matter of fact, duna mi gi-put up diha nga system nga during mag market sila, kanang produce no ibutang sa market center, naa nana silay information kung pilay palit sa Carbon,” Enriquez said.

She said that they will be helping the farmers by marketing their products through the “KADIWA sa Pangulo.”

Enriquez added they will also be coordinating with the different farmer associations in Dalaguete town.

