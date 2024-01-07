Coach Kareem Alocillo expands sports academy to nine venues in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Champion coach Kareem Alocillo officially kicked off the Coach A Sports Academy on a wider scale in Cebu last Saturday, January 6.

Alocillo, the champion coach that steered the Consolacion Sarok Weavers to the Pilipinas Super League U21 title in 2021, has expanded his sports academy in nine different venues throughout Cebu in his pursuit to discover talented players in basketball and volleyball.

“This year, i’m very excited for our volleyball program because all of our coaches comes from a great background of volleyball knowledge,” Alocillo told CDN Digital.

“For our basketball program, all our coaches are Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) certified and have varsity background. Rest assured that these coaches are fundamentally sound to train our young athletes.”

Their newest academy in Minglanilla town, south Cebu attracted around a hundred participants on its first day on Saturday.

After relinquishing his coaching job with the Sarok Weavers, Alocillo opened the Coach A Sports Academy and this has grown tremendously, catering to more than 300 aspiring athletes from all around Cebu.

“Our basketball program is already on its eighth year, while our volleyball program is on its third year. We are very proud to say that we have a huge number of alumni athletes that are now playing in various schools. Our slogan is to make champions on and off the court,” Alocillo said.

Those interested to join the Coach A Sports Academy can check out its Facebook page.

To recall, Alocillo was the one calling shots on the sideline for the Sarok Weavers that won the inaugural PSL U21 Aspirants Division Cup in Zamboanga del Norte in 2021.

They finished their campaign with a stellar 9-1 (win-loss) record and beaten the host team, the Roxas Vanguards in 2-0 in their best-of-three finals series.

