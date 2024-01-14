Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2024: Barangay Guadalupe is grand champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe is this year’s grand champion of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan.

Among the 12 participating contingents representing various barangays in Cebu City, five were recognized for their outstanding performances in the best ritual showdown category during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024 held on January 13.

Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2024: Other winners

Following closely behind Barangay Guadalupe, the second-place was clinched by Barangay San Nicolas Proper, represented by the Banay Sanicolasnon. Securing the third position was the Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group of Barangay Inayawan, followed by Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon and Mabolo’s Tribu Mabolokon as the fourth and fifth-place finishers, respectively.

Barangay Guadalupe was also honored with the Best Musicality award, with Barangay Inayawan securing the second position, San Nicolas Proper in the third, Labangon in the fourth, and Mabolo in the fifth.

Additionally, Barangay Guadalupe claimed the Best in Costume award.

Participating contingents

The following are the 12 official contingents for Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024:

– Barangay Banilad – Pundok Baniladnon sa Sugbo

– Barangay Binaliw – Aktivong Binaliwhanon

– Barangay Inayawan – Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group

– Barangay Guadalupe – Banauan Cultural Group

– Barangay Mabolo – Tribu Mabolokon

– Barangay Suba – Tribu Masadyaong Subanian

– Barangay Labangon – Banay Labangon

– Barangay San Roque – Tribu San Roque sa Cuidad

– Barangay Sapangdaku

– Barangay San Nicolas Proper – Banay Sanicolasnon

– Barangay T. Padilla – Kulturang Sugbuanon sa Balangay T. Padilla

– Tribu Divinohanon – Divino Amore Academy

Gratitude to Señor Sto. Niño

Moreover, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama expressed his gratitude to Señor Sto. Niño for the “overall success” of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan despite the rainy weather.

Rama also noted always to pray to Señor Sto. Niño, hoping for another success for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa lalawigan set on Sunday, January 14, which will still be held at Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

Sinulog sa Dakbayan prelude to Sinulog Grand Showdown

The Sinulog sa Dakbayan serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Sinulog Grand Showdown on January 21 at South Road Properties (SRP).

