Consolacion accident: Female rider dies after she got ran over by Wing Van

A 38-year-old female driver of a motorcycle, who tried to avoid bumping into a bicycle, died after she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on the road.

She and her minor backrider were then thrown off the motorcycle and landed on the hard pavement of the road.

READ: Barili accident: Body of Russian tourist who died in cliff fall to be flown to Moscow

Where and when it happened

The female motorcycle driver, however, was ran over by a Wing Van as she landed right near the front tire of the vehicle that was behind them when they crashed, causing her death.

The fatal road accident happened at 2:55 p.m. on January 13 in Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

Authorities identified the victim as Marjorie Labandria of Sitio Cadauhan, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

The backrider, a 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

READ: New Year’s Day accident: SUV slams into center island, 6 people injured in Talisay

Consolacion accident: Van driver arrested

Meanwhile, the driver, Identified as 58-year-old Rey Quimada was detained and would be facing a case of Reckless Imprudence resulting in Homicide.

Investigation showed that Labandria was cruising along the highway with her motorcycle with the wing van right behind her.

But then a bicycle in front of her caused her to swerve to avoid hitting it.

She lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the road causing her and her backrider to be thrown off their motorcycle.

READ: 5 dead in car-truck collision in Batangas

Detained pending filing of charges

Unfortunately, Labandria landed in front of the truck near its tires and she was ran over by it as the driver failed to step on the brakes on time.

According to police, the driver was detained at the Consolacion Police Station detenion cell pending the filing of charges.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP