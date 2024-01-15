Schulze-Luckenwald tandem tops SUGBU doubles kegfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The father and son tandem of Uwe Schulze and Cedric Luckenwald showcased their bowling prowess in last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu bowling center.

Schulze and Luckenwald, both German nationals based in Cebu, concluded the four-game series with a total of 1,538 pinfalls.

Their highest score, 414 pinfalls, came in the fourth game, allowing them to outplay the 14 other pairs of bowlers in the competition.

With this victory, they now hold the second rank in the overall standings after two tournaments, accumulating a total of 3,000 pinfalls.

They trail behind leaders Clyde Lim and Joma Avila, who boast 3,199 pinfalls.

Claiming the second spot last Sunday were Robert Sarvida and Rene Ceniza, who knocked down a total of 1,517 pins in their campaign.

Their best performance was in the third round, where they scored 404 pinfalls.

Lim and Avila, champions in the first tournament on January 7, secured the third spot with a total of 1,488 pinfalls.

Rommel Calipay and Noli Valencia settled for fourth place with 1,441 pinfalls, while Lemuel Paquibut and Ted Convocar salvaged the fifth spot with 1,402 pinfalls.

In addition to winning the tournament last Sunday, Schulze and Luckenwald earned a spot in the “Bowler of the Month” tournament later this month, acknowledging their stellar performance on the lanes.

