Fluvial parade: A sea procession for the Sto. Niño and Sagrada Familia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fluvial procession of the Sto. Niño together with the images of St. Joseph and the Our Lady of Guadalupe also known as the Sagrada Familia or Sacred Family happened this morning.

The galleon carrying the Sagrada Familia images (the MV Martin 8) sailed the Mactan Channel together with hundreds of pumpboats and other sea vessels as part of the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration.

At past 8 p.m. the galleon carrying the images docked at Pier 1 in Cebu City port.

And the Sagrada Familia was welcomed at the Port and transferred to vehicles to bring it to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño where a Mass was held in their honor.

Here are some scenes of the Fluvial Procession and the events happening at the Basilica when they arrived.

