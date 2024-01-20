Fluvial parade: A sea procession for the Sto. Niño and Sagrada Familia

January 20,2024 - 09:55 AM

A sea procession for the Sto. Niño and Sagrada Familia

The galleon carrying the image of Sr. Sto Niño de Cebu during the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fluvial procession of the Sto. Niño together with the images of St. Joseph and the Our Lady of Guadalupe also known as the Sagrada Familia or Sacred Family happened this morning.

The galleon carrying the Sagrada Familia images (the MV Martin 8) sailed the Mactan Channel together with hundreds of pumpboats and other sea vessels as part of the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration.

At past 8 p.m. the galleon carrying the images docked at Pier 1 in Cebu City port.

And the Sagrada Familia was welcomed at the Port and transferred to vehicles to bring it to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño where a Mass was held in their honor.

Here are some scenes of the Fluvial Procession and the events happening at the Basilica when they arrived.

 

fluvial

Devotees raise their Sto Nino icons during the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

 

fluvial

The galleon carrying the image of Señor Sto Nino sails through the Mactan channel during the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

 

fluvial

The galleon carrying the image of Sr. Sto Niño de Cebu passes through the CCLEX during the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

 

fluvial

The galleon carrying the image of Señor Sto Nino arrives in Pier 1 after the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

 

The galleon carrying the images of the Señor Sto. Niño.

The galleon carrying the image of Señor Sto Nino arrives at Pier 1 after the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie B Erram

 

