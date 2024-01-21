Sto. Niño devotees urged by President Marcos to spread message of hope, love, joy

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. encourages devotees of Señor Sto. Niño to “translate their faith into action and spread the message of hope, love, and joy” to other locals.

President Marcos made this call on Sunday, January 21, as devotees celebrate the Sinulog Festival.

Translate faith into action

“To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love, and joy to others. Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” Marcos said in a statement on Sunday.

“Looking forward, I ask all of you to work hand in hand with this administration in maximizing all of the opportunities that will come before us in this New Year,” he added.

Marcos reminded devotees to be mindful of their Catholic and social obligations as part of the nation’s effort to reach “Bagong Pilipinas.”

Sinulog festival, fest of Señor Sto. Niño

Marcos said the Sinulog Festival is one of the grandest and most colorful festivities in the Philippines “where Filipinos from all walks of life express their profound gratitude for the miracles, blessings, and countless deliverances bestowed upon them over the past year.”

The Sinulog Festival in Cebu and the feast of the Señor Sto. Niño in many other parts of the country is staged and celebrated every third week of January.

