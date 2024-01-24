Cebu Daily Newscast: Naga : 2 men, who allegedly abducted, molested 2 minor sisters, nabbed

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Two young men, whose ages are 18 years old and 19 years old, were arrested for allegedly abducting and molesting two minors a 14-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister.

These happened in Barangay South Poblacion in the City of Naga in southern Cebu on Tuesday afternoon, January 23.

At least P3 million worth of properties went up in smoke after fire hit a residential area in Sitio Libra, Purok Kamonggay, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu on Wednesday morning.

The fire alarm was raised at 8:10 a.m., according to a report by the Talisay City Fire Station.

The testimony of a confessed hit man for the Davao Death Squad (DDS) served as the main basis for the inclusion of Vice President Sara Duterte as a “secondary” respondent in the crimes against humanity case pending before the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

Speaking to the Inquirer over the phone on Tuesday, Trillanes said that Arturo Lascañas, a retired police officer in Davao City, implicated Sara as having had a role in the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) when she took over the mayoral duties in 2010 from her father, Rodrigo Duterte, and “agreed to continue” the “tokhang” approach.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa admitted that he is afraid of going to jail, anxious that he may not see his grandchildren if it happens.

His remarks came as speculations abound that investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are already in the Philippines. The ICC had launched a probe into the bloody “drug war” during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration when dela Rosa served as head implementer as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

