Rama takes leave, now in Singapore

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is currently in Singapore, just more than a month since he returned from Australia last Dec. 16.

The mayor disclosed this through Cebu City’s media arm, Sugboanon Channel’s ‘Ingna’ng Mayor’, on Thursday, Jan. 25.

However, Rama did not disclose when he would come back to Cebu for “security reasons” as well as the reason for his leave.

“But definitely, I’ll be back and you will know it’s not going to be a long thing but it’s a leave but still working,” he said.

Rama with other officials

Apart from his family, Rama also shared that he is also with other city hall officials such as Lawyers Collin Rosell and Jerone Castillo, and Yumi Espina of the City Planning and Development Office, and other officials.

This coming March 19-23, Rama said he will be attending the Smart City Summit and Expo where he is invited as a speaker in the event.

He added he will be bringing with him delegations from the city hall and the private sector.

He said that he received the invitation from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office of the Philippines.

Prelude to Sinulog 2025

Among the activities that he is looking forward to are benchmarking with companies, and sessions. There would also be discussions about the environment and global warming in the said expo, he said.

He said that the event that he will be attending will be a prelude to Sinulog 2025 since he is dubbing it ‘Sinulog sa Sugbo World 2025’ even if it is still in the Philippines.

“Sinulog sa Sugbo World pero Philippines pa rin unya One Cebu Island, Still,” he said in a press conference last Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, earlier, Councilor Rey Gealon has proposed to build a boardwalk that mirrors Sentosa Boardwalk (located in Singapore) in Cebu City.

Rama welcomed the idea saying that “all ideas are welcome.”

He added that synthesizing the idea is very important, hence it needs to be checked by an expert to which he referred Espina to check it.

With Rama’s leave, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will be acting mayor until Rama comes back.

