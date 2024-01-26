Who is Artjoy Torregosa? 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Artjoy Torregosa has become synonymous with victory in the pulsating world of weekend footraces in Cebu.

Beyond local acclaim, this 24-year-old dynamo from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte, has etched her name onto the national and international running scene, solidifying her status as one of the premier female long-distance runners in Cebu.

Picture this: Torregosa has consistently claimed the top spot in majority of her races.

In fact, she topped the Cebu Marathon 2024 on her first try in the 42-kilometer race.

“I really didn’t expect to win that race,” Torregosa said in an interview in CDN Sportstalk.

Surprised? But that’s what she really felt.

“When I started the run, I expected that I wouldn’t be able to finish because I only had a little preparation,” she added.

But she persevered. Despite the threats of other veteran runners, a determined Torregosa just kept running. The next thing she knew is that at the last downhill of the race coming from the iconic CCLEX, she was comfortably ahead of the competition.

The rest was history.

How did Artjoy start?

So how young did Artjoy start running?

Torregosa says she started at the age of 16.

“I really didn’t focus at first. I just joined because people said I can go to places.

I really didn’t have any goal to succeed,” Torregosa said.

How did she end up with USC?

“Someone told me na I could go to school for free with running. So I got encouraged with that,” Artjoy said.

Once with USC, Warriors athletics coach Arvin Loberanis took her under his wings.

His first impression on Artjoy? “I looked at her like any normal athlete that comes in to USC.

Loberanis shared that it was on Torregosa’s third year that he started to see her potential.

“The first two years were all short distance races,” she said. “I only had to push her interest,” she added.

Motivation

Once he saw that Artjoy had the determination and motivation, he knew it would be easy to make a winner out of her.

And Torregosa has more than enough motivation. She says it is her family who pushes her to win.

“I race so I can provide for my family,” she said. “That’s also my motivation for training.”

coach on artjoy

Coach Loberanis can attest to Artjoy’s determination.

“She is motivated, determined, and hardworking. That’s all needed,” Loberanis said.

Torregosa said her ultimate goal is to represent the country soon.

“Makita lang ko sa TV ok na,” she said with a laugh. (If I can be seen on TV, I’m okay!)

Torregosa is actually from Esperanza town in Agusan del Sur. She is registered under Agusan del Norte because there is no high school in Esperanza.

How do you get to Esperanza?

From Cebu, one can take a boat ride to Nasipit in Butuan. From there, you take a two-hour ride to Esperanza.

Message to aspiring runners

Torregosa knows just like her, there may be other potential runners in some part of the country.

This is her message to them:

“Training lang gyud. Ay lang ka wala ug pagasa. Muabot ra na ang time nimo,” she said.

(Just train. Don’t lose hope. Your time will come.)

Coach Loberanis couldn’t agree more.

“Dedication in training, determination discipline. Don’t lose hope. If you don’t win now, there’s still tomorrow,” coach Arvin said.

