Road rage in Mandaue: LTO-7 to issue show cause order against drivers involved in fistfight

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will issue show cause orders against the two drivers involved in a road rage incident in J.P Rizal St., Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City last Tuesday, Jan. 23.

In a statement on Friday, Jan. 26, the LTO-7 said that the viral video reached the office of Regional Director Glen Galario who immediately ordered the Operations Division to issue show cause orders on the registered owners or drivers of the vehicles involved.

READ: Road rage disrupts morning traffic in Mandaue

Road rage drivers to appear at LTO-7

The drivers are scheduled to appear before the office of LTO-7 next week pending the issuance of the show cause orders.

In the viral video, the truck driver can be seen talking to the taxi driver. While the taxi was slowly moving, the truck driver got inside through the front passenger side and kicked the taxi driver.

The taxi driver did not get out of his vehicle, but the truck driver hit him again and grabbed his right shoe. The taxi driver then got off, and they engaged in a fistfight in the middle of the road.

READ: Road rage in Mandaue ends in fistfight: TEAM chief urges drivers to be calm on the road

Drivers told to keep their tempers down

Galario reminded motorists especially drivers to always practice defensive driving and keep their tempers down whenever on the road to avoid such altercatication.

Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan on Friday, said that after he saw the video, he immediately directed the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) to identify the two drivers involved.

READ: Road rage: Deadly encounters that can be avoided

Disciplinary action

Calipayan said that they would request the LTO and TEAM to take disciplinary action against the drivers as a warning to others.

“Matagaan og warning uban motorist, to think twice before taking it out (to) other drivers,” said Calipayan.

He is asking drivers to maintain patience when driving.

“Remember nga kani atong (that our) driver’s license is a privilege nga gihatag sa government nato (given by the government to us). So, hopefully, we will not also abuse our privilege of driving,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP