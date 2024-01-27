Kris Aquino nangayo ug tabang ni Cory luyo sa giatubang nga krisis

WA makakuyog si Kris Aquino sa iyang mga anak nga sila si Josh ug Bimby sa pag selebrar sa birthday ni kanhing Presidente Corazon “Cory” Cojuangco-Aquino, sa Disneyland tungod sa “a bad flare and very clogged sinus passages.”

“It’s a new tradition that we celebrate their Lola Cory’s birthday in Disneyland. I was still strong enough to join them last year,” nagkanayon ang Queen of All Media sa iyang Instagram Stories niadtong Biyernes, Enero 26, diin nagpasalamat siya sa usa ka Merci Cania Gonzales nga maoy nikuyog nilang Bimby ug Josh.

“Unfortunately, I’m suffering from a bad flare and very clogged sinus passages,” matod pa ni Kris samtang nagpakita ug litrato sa iyang nawon nga adunay flare-up.

Ug kabahin kang Cory, nagkanayon si Kris, “Even after nearly 15 years, any child who has lost their mom will agree, we still miss them so much.”

Gidayeg usab ni Kris ang iyang mitaliwan na nga inahan tungod sa dalaygon nga kalig-on niini nga mao kuno ang tinibdan sa iyang inspirasyon sa iyang pakigbatok sa nagkadaiyang autoimmune diseases.

“I keep going because I saw how much my mom endured: through all her procedures, chemotherapy, radiation, etc., because she felt her kids weren’t ready and needed time to accept that she’d no longer be around,” nagkanayon si Kris.

“Mom, may I have even just 20 percent of your courage [and] ability to surrender to God’s will? It’s getting more difficult to stay strong…,” mao ang iyang hangyo sa kanhi presidente nga mitaliwan niadtong August 2009 human makigbisog batok sa sakit nga cancer.

Si Kris ug ang iyang mga anak kasamtangang nagpuyo sa Estados Unidos alang sa iyang medical tests and treatments.

Sa usa ka post, gipahibaw ni Kris nga ang iyang kamanghoran nga si Bimby murag mobalik na sa Pilipinas haron mo trabaho ug sa ingon makatabang kini sa mga bayronon sa iyang her medical bills.

