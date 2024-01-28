Councilor calls for revival of free night bus rides for workers in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival wants to revive the city government’s free bus ride for the employees working from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. due to safety concerns.

Noting the significant number of Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing (IT-BPO) workers in Cebu, Archival emphasizes the industry’s economic contribution.

During the City Council’s regular session last Wednesday, Jan. 24, he suggested expanding the routes to accommodate more workers and stressed the need to revive the beneficial program, which was discontinued during a change in the city administration.

Archival said that IT-BPO companies operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and most of their employees are assigned to a graveyard shift.

“Upon leaving their workplace, employees who do not have cars, motorcycles, and other modes of services find it difficult in going home,” Archival said.

IT-BPO workers in Cebu

He added that considering that given the dark streets during dawn, the safety of these employees is jeopardized by potential criminal threats.

Archival recalled that based on the data published by the Philippine Information Agency last August 7, 2023 that in Visayas, Cebu has the highest number of IT-BPO workers with an estimated 200,000 full time employees employed in different companies of the IT-BPO industry.

“The IT-BPO industry is a major economic pillar, contributing considerably to the city’s employment and revenue generation and their employees contributing largely to our economy,” Archival further said.

Archival noted that Cebu City is becoming a global outsourcing hub, leading to increased employment opportunities in the IT and BPO sector.

Routes

For the safety and security of the IT-BPO employees, Archival said that in 2018, the Cebu City government provided free bus rides to them for the following routes:

IT Park in Barangay Apas, Cebu City with its designated stops at JM Del Mar Avenue and Geonzon Street in IT Park and Metro Colon Barangay Talamban to Cebu Business Park, and vice versa Uptown areas in Cebu City with stops at JY Square, Capitol Building, Fuente Osmeña Circle, Harrison Park in Osmeña Boulevard, and Abellana National School Passengers from the City’s Northern District with stops at the corners of F. Cabahug Street, Hipodromo Road, T. Padilla Street, Mabolo Church, and the corners of S. Osmeña Street and Osmeña Boulevard

Archival said that the buses plied these routes from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Archival added that the free bus ride for IT-BPO employees during night time and early morning is an admirable and beneficial program that needs to be revived.

He said that the current public transportation industry cannot cope with the large number of passengers, and has a limited schedule of trips during these hours.

Recognizing that there may be people, not just in IT and BPO, working from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., Archival suggests bringing back the free bus service for everyone during these hours.

Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, for his part, supported the idea and suggested adding the Sykes building in Brgy. Kasambagan going to Colon and to the uptown area to the routes. /clorenciana

ALSO READ:

Cebu City to shuttle employees to work starting Monday

Private firm offers free ride to BPO workers

Cebu City starts free bus ride for BPO workers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP