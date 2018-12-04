Private firm offers free ride to BPO workers

The effort of the Cebu City government to provide free bus rides to BPO workers has earned the support of a private firm that is also offering to field at least three buses for the purpose.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with officials of the Metro Rapid Transit Services Inc. (MRTSI) earlier today so they could already start the implementation of the free bus ride program for I.T. Park workers.

MRTSI is the operator of MyBus.

MRTSI buses are now ready for deployment but City Hall is yet to determine the schedule for their operation.