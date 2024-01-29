Around P10M in illegal drugs seized in two-day anti-drug ops in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 150 suspected drug personalities, and illegal drugs worth around P10 million were seized following a two-day anti-drug operation in Central Visayas.

Police in the region conducted another round of Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) over the weekend, Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office here (PRO-7) announced.

As a result, law enforcers here rounded up 142 alleged drug personalities, including users and peddlers, on January 27 and 28.

They also confiscated more than 1.4 kilograms of suspected shabu, with a total street value of P9.9 million.

“Of course, this is in relation with our aggressive and comprehensive fight against all forms of criminality,” Pelare said.

Meanwhile, PRO-7 has noted a decrease in the supply of illegal drugs coming to Central Visayas, except in December 2023 and January of this year, due to the Holidays and Sinulog festivities.

“Well, we have monitored ports of entrance and other means nga nakasud ang drugs but essentially gikan pa gihapon sa Luzon atong namonitor nga supply. But we have noticed the decrease in the supply,” Pelare said.

Between December and January, the police seized a total of 18 kilograms of illegal drugs with the help of intelligence monitoring and aggressive police operations, he added.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P680,000 ‘shabu’ seized from HVI

Ex-con caught with P6.8M ‘shabu’ in Cebu City buy-bust

PNP to enforce new anti-drug strategies in Central Visayas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP