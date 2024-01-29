8 fires in one day: 3 injured, including firefighter

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 29,2024 - 08:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Firefighters here responded to a total of eight fires on Sunday, January 28, that injured three people and gobbled up around P2.2 million in properties.

Of the eight fires that occurred last Sunday, three of these involved residential areas. The rest were rubbish or grass fires, the Cebu City Fire Office reported.

First of 8 fires

The first fire happened close to 6 a.m., along Cabajar Street in Brgy. Guadalupe, and burned down seven structures.

The flames, according to initial findings from fire investigators, originated from the house of a certain Maria Socorro Piloto.

At least 40 individuals were affected, and damage was pegged at P854,000.

Roughly three hours later, firefighters rushed to Lower Torre in Brgy. Inayawan to respond to another fire alarm, also involving residential buildings.

There, the flames, which started from the house belonging to Arcebio Beral, gutted a total of three structures, with properties worth P500,000 turned to ashes.

3rd fire

But just an hour after the fire in Brgy. Inayawan occurred, firefighters went to Brgy. Bacayan where another fire broke out.

The fire in Brgy. Bacayan, a mountain barangay in Cebu City’s northern district, razed six houses and damaged six more.

Three individuals, including a fire officer, also got injured during Sunday’s fire.

Fire Officer 1 Dave Arellano suffered first degree burns on his right hand while trying to douse the flames.

2 minors hurt

Two minors, ages 13 and 14 years old, also sustained burn wounds on their arms, legs and shoulders.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Emerson Arceo said the fire that hit Brgy. Bacayan started from the house of spouses Benjamin and Verlena Codeniera.

Investigations continue for all three fires as of this writing.

