Sex offender: Man nabbed for showing private parts to minor girls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 39-year-old sex offender was arrested after he was allegedly seen playing with his private parts in front of two minors in Purok Seaside Tapon, Barangay Tinaan, City of Naga on Sunday afternoon, January 28, 2024.

The suspect, whose identity Cebu Daily News Digital is withholding, was a resident of Sitio Caba-asan, Brgy. Sambagon, Pinamungajan, Cebu.

The victims were a 12-year-old and 17-year-old girls, who were both residents of the said place.

Based on the initial investigation, the City of Naga Police Station said that the victims, along with their mother, visited the police station to complain about the suspect.

The victims alleged that the suspect was groping his private parts while he was standing in front them.

The sex offender was apprehended during a follow-up operation.

A case of violation of Republic Act No. 11313 or the “Anti-Bastos Law” was filed against the suspect.

However, he was temporarily released after he was able to post bail.

