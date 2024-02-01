7 songs that secretly navigate third-party relationships

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Alright, buckle up because we’re about to spill the tea on a musical journey that takes us deep into the world of clandestine love affairs and forbidden emotions.

Bet you didn’t realize that some of your favorite songs were actually the soundtrack to the other side of love!

Get ready to dive into the mesmerizing melodies that explore the intricate dance of relationships and the not-so-secret world of third-party involvements.

Saving All My Love For You

‘My friends try and tell me to find a man of my own But each time I try, I break down and cry’

Who knew Whitney was the queen of secret love affairs?

Released in 1985, this timeless classic tells the tale of a mistress stashing away her love for a married man.

The radio might play it, but the lyrics reveal a hidden story of love in the shadows.

Secret Lovers

‘Secret Lovers that’s what we are, we shouldn’t be together But we can’t let it go, oh no, cause we love each other so’

A true anthem of the forbidden, “Secret Lovers” by Atlantic Starr (1985) spills the beans on the agony of two souls deeply in love but trapped in a world where their affection must remain hidden. The struggle is real, and so is the undeniable allure of their secret love.

Constantly

‘Why do I feel this way When I know you have someone That you see in each and everyday’

This song was made famous by Nina but originally sang by Lia. Released in 2005, the song talks about someone who continues to feel hopeful that she will one day be loved back by the person that she admires and who is currently in a relationship with another.

Lips of an Angel

‘Well, my girl’s in the next room Sometimes I wish she was you’

Hinder’s post-grunge masterpiece, “Lips of an Angel,” spills the emotional beans of a man torn between his current flame and the lingering desire for an ex-lover. It’s the classic tale of ‘what if’ and ‘what could have been.’

Leave your lover

‘I will give you all of me Just leave your lover, leave him for me Leave your lover, leave him for me’

This is a song that most of us can relate to. Sometimes, you get caught in a situation wherein you want to be with a person who can no longer be yours, and you start to beg for that person to choose you. Ouch!

Torn Between Two Lovers

‘Torn between two lovers, feeling like a fool Loving both of you is breaking all the rules’

This timeless ballad from Mary MacGregor explores the torment of having to choose between two loves. Breaking all the rules of the heart, the song encapsulates the pain of a love triangle.

She Don’t Have to Know

‘But you I know you got a little secret of your own You sneaking out with me while your man’s at home’

John Legend’s smooth vocals deliver the confessions of a secret affair in “She Don’t Have to Know.” It’s a musical journey into the complexities of infidelity and the guilt that accompanies hidden love.

So, there you have it, a playlist that unveils the hidden narratives behind some of the songs you’ve been grooving to for years.

Next time you hit play, listen closely; you might just uncover the secret stories these artists have been whispering in your ear all along.

Which one from the list resonates with your own hidden love story?

