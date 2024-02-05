Cebu Daily Newscast: Jeslar Uriel Larumbe: Hit-and-run victim was an MVP on and off the court

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, a victim of a hit-and-run incident, will surely be missed by the basketball community in Cebu.

Larumbe died on Sunday, February 4, in a reported hit-and-run incident in uptown Cebu City. He was just 23.

Larumbe, his friends say, was an excellent player in various leagues in Cebu and a vital cog for the teams he played for.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is determined to file a case against the person responsible for the hit-and-run victim on Sunday, February 4, near the Redemptorist Church in Cebu City.

Rama also called the attention of those accusing him of the crime, and clarified that he did not know about the accident when it happened.

A 34-year-old man landed in jail after he was accused of killing the boyfriend of his wife, whom he had been separated from for months.

The brutal crime happened in Brgy. Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City last Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Several fish traders at the Pasil Fish Port are complaining regarding a new policy of the Cebu Provincial Government which prohibits the entry of vehicles transporting wet goods from unsanitary conditions within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Cebu.

Era Ariosa, a 62-year-old fish trader at Pasil Fish Port, expressed concern that this policy puts pressure on fish traders. She mentioned that Cebu and neighboring provinces, like Bohol, rely on the Province of Zamboanga for fish supply, and the new restrictions may affect the supply chain.

