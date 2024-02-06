Chinese New Year Colors Explained for Filipinos

Every Chinese New Year, Filipinos see splashes of red and yellow everywhere in the form of lanterns and envelopes full of cash. While Chinese culture is all about luck, what Filipinos should know is that good luck is not actually found in the lanterns or envelopes themselves. Rather, the luck is in the colors.

The concept of luck is not really the focus of Filipino culture, but every day is still a chance to make our lives better by making our luck good.

Just in time for the celebration, here’s everything Filipinos need to know about the kind of luck each color conveys in Chinese culture:

Fiery Red

Red is by far the most popular color in China, as it represents happiness, success, and good fortune. A Chinese celebration is incomplete without the color red. Students might want to use a red handkerchief during exams, and local business owners might want to hang red lanterns in their stores.

Silky Yellow

The first Emperor of China wore yellow robes, and the dynasties that followed built yellow temples and roads. If Filipinos want to look royal during important meetings, they can always wear yellow.

Emerald Green

Green represents wealth, fertility, and growth. Wearing something green might help you avoid unnecessary spending this year. Ninong or ninang might also be more generous with their gifts if you wear green.

Ink Black

Government cars in China are usually black because the color represents power and stability. If you feel overwhelmed this coming week, a black shirt might be the best thing to wear.

Royal Blue

The color blue represents trust and healing in Chinese culture. Filipinos can always wear something blue to make new friends. Those who want to reconcile with ex-friends turned enemies should also wear blue.

