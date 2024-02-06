Man dies after striking his own head with rock

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A senior citizen died after striking his head with a rock inside his own house in Barangay Antipolo, Medellin, Cebu, on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The victim, identified as Nardito Pakuan-kuan Acbo, 62 years old, was a resident of the said place.

According to Police Executive Master Sergeant Mamerto Gastador, deputy station commander of Medellin Police Station, before the incident, the victim had attended the birthday party of a relative’s husband in the same place on February 3.

However, at around 12:30 p.m. yesterday, his relatives saw him striking himself with a rock on his head several times.

His relatives stopped him and brought him to the nearest hospital for treatment.

After receiving immediate treatment, the victim was brought back to his residence.

But at around 3 p.m., when they checked on him, they found him lifeless inside his house.

They brought him again to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Based on the investigation, the victim was alone in his house since his wife was working in Cebu City, while his children already had their own families.

Gastador added that the victim was allegedly suffering from depression.

