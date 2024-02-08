Shooting update: Man, who killed couple after argument over karaoke singing noise, surrender

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 08,2024 - 03:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspects, who shot and killed a couple and wounded their pregnant daughter after an altercation over the loud karaoke singing the suspects made during a drinking spree, surrendered to police nearly a day after they committed the crime.

The fatal shooting happened at past 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Sitio Rattan, Barangay SacSac in Pinamungajan, Cebu.

Shooting suspects surrender

Police said that the suspects, Arnold Villamor Ignario and Arjie Baron, fled after the shooting but they surrendered at past 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7. Ignario is also the uncle of Baron.

The dead victims were Artemio Hernani Traya, 48, and his wife Sarnina Gentog Traya, 47.

Meanwhile, their pregnant daughter, 22-year-old Chyra Esguera Traya, who was wounded was in the stomach, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, Ignario said that he committed the crime due to anger.

He also claimed that his nephew, Baron, was not involved in the shooting.

How it happened

Investigation showed that Ignario, Baron, and Charlesa Candelasa, the live-in partner of daughter of the dead victims, were having a drinking spree at past 11 p.m. inside the house of the victims.

However, the pregnant Chyra arrived and admonished the three for making so much noise with their karaoke singing and that they were disturbing the neighbors.

Chyra allegedly turned off the karaoke machine and this angered the suspect Ignario, who then argued with Chyra and Candelasa, and then he suddenly pulled out a gun.

He then shot at Candelasa but missed, but then he turned to the pregnant Chyra and shot her in the stomach.

He then also shot Chyra’s parents, Artmenio, who was hit in the chest, and Chyra’s mother, Sarnina, who was hit in the stomach.

Double murder, frustrated murder charges set

After the shooting, the suspects immediately fled from the area while the victims were rushed to the Pinamungajan District Hospital for medical treatment.

Chyra’s parents were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while Chyra was treated at hospital for her gunshot wound.

As of this writing, both men are detained at the custodial facility of the Pinamungajan Police Station.

According to police, they will be facing charges of double murder and frustrated murder.

PRO-7 exec’s advice

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), for his part, also recognized the swift action of the police that resulted to the apprehension of the suspects.

He also reminded the public to be mindful of their behavior, especially when consuming alcohol with others.

“We, again, remind our citizenry to be very circumspect in their actions,” Pelare said.

“Dili magpadala. Kung mag inom man gani, mag-inom lang,” he said.

(They should not let (alcohol) get the better of their feelings. If you have drinking spree, just drink.)

