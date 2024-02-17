Leap-Year baby: How it feels to be born on February 29?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a world where birthdays are celebrated annually, there exists a select group of individuals whose birthdays occur once every four years.

February 29, a day that appears on our calendars only during leap years like in 2024, holds a special mystique, reserved for the rarest of souls.

Among these remarkable individuals is Christine Torregosa, whose journey as a leap-year baby has been nothing short of extraordinary.

As we count down the days to February 29, there’s an extra flutter of excitement in the air.

Because for Christine, this year isn’t just any ordinary birthday celebration—it’s a momentous occasion that comes once in four years, a day marked by anticipation and wonder.

Three… two… one… Happy birthday! It’s a leap year!

Born on February 29, Christine embodies the uniqueness and charm associated with leap-year babies.

“Being born on this day is like… being ordinary but extraordinary,” Christine mused with a laugh.

“People always love to be amazed by leap year babies and ask why being born on that day, so I just have to tease them with ‘kay excited man ko sa world’. It is also quite intriguing to be a leap-year baby since we are ‘rare’,” she added.

Christine’s journey as a leap-year baby has been marked by both challenges and triumphs.

Misconceptions

From childhood to adulthood, she has navigated the curiosity and misconceptions surrounding her birthday with grace and humor.

“When I was still young, in my elementary years to be exact, it was really difficult to explain to adults like my teachers why I was born on that day,” she recalled.

“I even had to cry just so they would quit asking me about it. But now, I just have to laugh and tease them and be amazed with their reactions.” Christine added.

Despite the challenges, Christine finds joy in sharing her unique birthday with friends and family.

“Today, it is actually fun to see their reactions and comments about me being born on that day. It’s like looking at them super amazed to know and see someone being a leap-year person. More like, we are like a very rare species in the world and people are so pleased to meet us,” Christine shared.

One aspect of being a leap-year baby that Christine has embraced is the anticipation of celebrating her birthday during non-leap years.

“I actually patiently wait for that day to come,” she explained.

“It seems to be a happy thing to celebrate the actual date of your birthday, right? So nothing something unique in celebrating the day, it’s just merely waiting for 4 years. So more likely, being a leap year baby is likely entitled to be the most patient person.”

Age divided by 4?

Yet, Christine’s patience is not without reward. “I do feel special, especially when people remember it,” she said. “But sometimes, it’s also kind of sad when February 29 is not around. But really, I feel so special if people remember and even more when February 29 is absent.”

Looking ahead, Christine remains grounded about her next leap-year birthday.

“I don’t anticipate anything for my birthday this year. I would rather spend it with my family, close friends, and with my special someone. But yeah, I’d rather have it small,” Christine shared.

Don’t get us wrong, though. Just because February 29 comes once in four years doesn’t mean Christine’s younger than most of those born in her birth year.

She still is 24 since she was born in 2000.

Know of any leap year baby? Share their story on the comment section below!