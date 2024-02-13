Daily Gospel, February 13

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 13, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the sixth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, February 12

Daily Gospel, February 11

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 8, 14-21.

The disciples had forgotten to bring bread, and they had only one loaf with them in the boat.

He enjoined them, “Watch out, guard against the leaven of the Pharisees and the leaven of Herod.”

They concluded among themselves that it was because they had no bread.

When he became aware of this he said to them, “Why do you conclude that it is because you have no bread? Do you not yet understand or comprehend? Are your hearts hardened?

Do you have eyes and not see, ears and not hear? And do you not remember, when I broke the five loaves for the five thousand, how many wicker baskets full of fragments you picked up?” They answered him, “Twelve.”

When I broke the seven loaves for the four thousand, how many full baskets of fragments did you pick up? They answered (him), “Seven.”

He said to them, “Do you still not understand?”

Source: DailyGospel.org

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP