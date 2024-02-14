Cebu City arrest: Man caught with unlicensed gun, ammunition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who allegedly would fire a gun when drunk and would threaten debt collectors with it if he could not have money to pay his loans, was arrested on Tuesday, February 13.

Police caught 39-year-old Felix Charles Aliño Ramos, a resident of Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, with an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol and ammunition for the gun.

Police said that they conducted the operation against Ramos after they received reports about his allegedly indiscriminate firing when he would be drunk, causing fear among residents in the barangay.

Aside from that, police also learned that Ramos would also allegedly threaten motorcycle-riding debt collectors if Ramos could not pay his loans.

But first they verified the report they received against Ramos and when they confirmed the allegations, then they conducted the operation to arrest the man.

Police, in the report, further said that the operation was conducted as part of the Flagship Project called “Oplan Paglalansag Omega,” which targets loose firearms, of the Cebu Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

During the operation, they recovered one .45 caliber pistol, one steel magazine, and 6 live ammunition from Ramos.

Authorities also seized various drug paraphernalia from Ramos including 6 disposable lighters, 2 rolled aluminum tin foil, assorted small size empty sachets with residue, and assorted aluminum tin foils.

The confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the CIDG Cebu City Field Unit office for proper disposition, the report said.

Ramos was detained at the detention facility of the CIDG Cebu City Field Unit while authorities prepare for the filing of complaint against him at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

He will be charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Operatives from the CIDG Cebu City Field Office, Regional Intelligence Unit in Central Visayas (RIU-7) and the Cebu City Police Office conducted the operation against Ramos. | Mark Bandolon, CTU Intern

