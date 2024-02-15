PH kiteboarding competition returns to Santa Fe in Bantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 100 kiteboarders from around the world will gather in Santa Fe in Bantayan Island this weekend for the Cebu leg of the Philippine Kiteboarding Association (PKA) Tour Season 9.

The ICTSI-PKA Tour will be returning to Santa Fe for the tournament’s 9th season. The locality will be their third stop for this year’s competition, organizers announced.

It will be a three-day event, from February 16 to February 18, which includes the contest proper as well as mini-events.

The kiteboarding competition in Santa Fe this year will feature four categories: Freestyle, Hangtime, Race, and Kitefoil Race, which is new and will be part of the Paris Olympic Games.

In addition to hosting the tournament, local organizers are pleased that the PKA tour will return to Santa Fe.

“Over the years, the sport has gained popularity and the PKA Tours have been instrumental in showcasing the country’s stunning coastlines as premier kiteboarding destinations, with Santa Fe, Bantayan Island standing out as the sole kite spot in Cebu with its white sand beaches and natural tide landscape,” they said in a press release.

Prior to Santa Fe, the PKA also made stops in Siquijor Island and Cagbalete Island. The grand finale is slated to kick off in Boracay.

Last year, the PKA tour also made a stop in Santa Fe, a fourth-class municipality that formed part of the Bantayan group of islands known for its pristine white beach and outdoor water sports activities. /clorenciana

