‘Heartbreak’, ‘Wellness’ leaves for single employees pushed in House

MANILA, Philippines — Two House bills aimed to provide “heartbreak” and “wellness” leaves for single employees in the country has been filed in the country by a lawmaker.

The importance of giving singles a break from the social pressures that come with being unmarried or without a partner has been stressed in the filing of the proposed laws.

Heartbreak Wellness Leaves filed a day after V Day

Suan’s HB No. 9932 or the proposed Singles Well-Being Leave Act seeks to give single employees in the public and private sector an unpaid leave on February 15, a day after Valentine’s Day.

“While Valentine’s Day celebrates love and affection, for single employees, it can be a minefield of social pressure, loneliness, and commercialized reminders of their relationship status. All of these factors significantly influence their mental health and, consequently, their productivity at work,” Suan said in the explanatory note for HB No. 9932.

“Studies have shown the negative impact of Valentine’s Day on single individuals’ mental health, with magnified feelings of loneliness, stress, and pressure to conform to societal pressures. Offering a day for self-care and emotional processing mitigates the negative effect on work productivity,” he added.

Aligned with mental health focus in workplace

Under the proposal, employees can be allowed to avail of the leave through a written request to their immediate supervisor at least 48 hours before the date of leave.

Suan said identical benefit have been provided in other progressive countries and have shown positive effects.

“Similar initiatives already exist in countries like Japan and South Korea, demonstrating the feasibility and potential positive outcomes of ‘Singles Day’ holidays,” he noted.

“The proposed measure also aligns with the growing global focus on mental health in the workplace,” he added. “Importantly, potential concerns about employer burden are minimized by the single-day allowance and the self-declared nature of the leave.”

“Additionally, the proposed measure does not diminish existing leave policies but simply creates an inclusive option for a specific demographic and its unique challenges,” he also said.

Heartbreak Recovery and Resilience Act

Suna’s HB No. 9931 or the proposed Heartbreak Recovery and Resilience Act, meanwhile, suggests a one day unpaid leave after a heartbreak for employees below 25 years old; two days unpaid leave for those between 25 to 35 yaers old; and three days unpaid leave for workers 36 years old and above.

“Beyond addressing individual needs, the bill fosters gender equality in the workplace. Research suggests women disproportionately experience economic and emotional hardship following breakups. By offering equal access to leave, the Heartbreak Recovery and Resilience Act promotes equity and addresses potential disparities,” the lawmaker said.

“To qualify for heartbreak leave, employees must provide their employer with a signed statement confirming the dissolution of their romantic relationship within the past thirty (30) days […] Employees must provide their employer written notice of their intention to take heartbreak leave at least 48 hours in advance unless exigent circumstances prevent such notice,” he added.

