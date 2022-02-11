How you can avoid a broken heart, with a little help from road signs

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, a day dedicated for sending letters, giving flowers, receiving chocolates and romantic dates whether at home or at a fancy hotel.

But how does one remain excited or inspired about this most awaited day every February when you don’t have someone to spend it with?

Yes, we can spend Valentine’s day with friends and family but as a day of love and appreciation, it is nice to spend it with someone you adore.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, have you ever asked the Universe for some signs or advice about love?

More often than not, most of us are desperate in seeking answers from the stars if we’ll ever meet our right person, but the thing is, the Universe works in mysterious ways.

We might not be given the direct answer to our questions but it sends us a sign in a form of a dream, a recurring experience, patterns, or in this article, actual “signs” on the road that might help you us in our romantic journeys.

Here are some relatable road #hugots on how to steer your relationship in the right direction according to road signs, rules and regulations because we hate getting trapped on traffic, what more getting our hearts broken!

Illegal Parking – Tinatambayan mo ang hindi naman para sa’yo

No Left Turn – Huwag kang mangaliwa. Bawal. Mali. Masama. Kelangan pa ba i-memorize yan?

Hit and Run – Tinamaan ka tapos iniwan ka lang din naman

Green Light – Move on. Wag Kang pa-bebe. Mahaba pa ang byahe.

Running the red light – Hanggang kailan ka maghahabol bestie? Stop ka na!

No Entry – Wag mo na ipilit. Sarado na. Tapos na. Taggapin mo na lang.

Sideswipe – Saglit ka lang naman tinamaan pero may galos pa rin. Huhu!

Keep Distance – Kelangan talaga ng space para maka move-on nang maayos.

Swerving – Biglang lumipat sa iba, walang warning? Ano yun!

Dead End – May mga bagay na kahit pwede, kung alam mong walang patutunguhan, e hindi na dapat pasukin, subukan, o simulan.

Wear your seatbelt – Mahigpit ang kapit, hindi ka niyan bibitawan.

No Right turn – Wala na siyang ginawang tama pero doon ka pa rin pupunta?

U-turn Ahead – Di pa nakakamove on? Kailangan mag u-turn at balikan?

Slow Down Men at Work – Dapat kase chill ka lang, take your time! ‘Wag magmamadali!

Prepare to stop – Mahalin mo sarili mo, prepare to stop kung may mahal na siyang iba!

What’s your #roadsignhugot?

As Valentine’s Day vibes and happy hearts are in the air, KM100 Driving School is having a giveaway. All you have to do is to create your own #roadsignhugot for a chance to win a free 15-hour Theoretical Driving Course or a 10-hour Practical Driving Course. We will choose three lucky winners (Two winners for TDC and One winner for PDC) for the best pick up lines or #hugots.

How to join the KM100 Driving School giveaway?

1. Like KM100 Driving school on Facebook.

2. Follow @km100driving on Instagram.

3. Comment your #roadsignhugot on this particular post.

4. Take a screenshot for the proof that you liked our Facebook page and followed our Instagram account, then, send it to our facebook messenger.

Deadline for submission of entries will be on February 13, Sunday at 7:00PM. We will announce the winners on February 14, 12:00PM thru our facebook page.

What are you waiting for? Drop your quick-witted #roadsignhugot in the comment section here.

Did you know that KM100 is also a product of love? Read more here: Why this Cebuana built her own driving school after an expired driving license

