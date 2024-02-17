Juvenile sharks seen frolicking in shores of Santander, Cebu

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Juvenile sharks were seen frolicking off the shores of Santander town in the southernmost tip of Cebu on Tuesday, February 13.

Cris Ungab Oniong captured on video the juvenile sharks seemingly playing on the shallow portions of the town’s shore when he visited Santander. The video showed the sharks swimming along the coastline of Barangay Pasil.

It was a welcome sight after weeks of King Cobra sightings in different parts of the province gripped Cebuanos with fear.

READ: Thresher shark joins sardine run in Moalboal

Oniong said that he has seen juvenile sharks swimming closer to the shorelines before, but witnessing the sharks resurfacing in larger groups was a first for him.

“Wala nko ma ihap ma’am estimate guro mga 20+ dgway, spotted nana cla dha nako ma’am mga january nya karun lng ko bag.o nka video nga gi post,” Oniong told CDN Digital

(I was not able to count them mam, maybe more than 20 at that time. They have been spotted in the area several times. I saw them last January but it was only now that I was able to take a video of their presence when I returned.)

Oniong also pointed out that the baby sharks appeared near the municipality’s marine sanctuary, a location actively guarded and monitored by the local government authorities.

READ: WATCH: A close encounter with a tiger shark in Malapascua, Cebu

“(Sige) nana (sila) diha jud naa lang time pod na mawala na (sila), wala pod na (sharks) gibugaw kay sanctuary mana diha sa Pasil, Santander gud,” Oniong added.

(The juvenile sharks have been frequenting that area, then disappear. We never disturb them nor drive them away because that area is a fish sanctuary of Pasil, Santander.)

READ: The PH’s unique shark and ray diversity

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP