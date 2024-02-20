Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 King Cobras killed in Cebu City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Two King Cobras were recently spotted and killed in a Cebu City barangay heightening fears about the highly venomous reptiles’ presence in the city.

It has been two months since cobra sightings started in Cebu. However, this recent encounter is expected to draw more concern given that they occurred in one if not the biggest barangay in Cebu City and with two cobras sighted.

They won’t attack unless provoked.

Seeing snakes in the house or anywhere could surely frighten people. Unfortunately, the shock encounter often lead to the hurting or killing of the reptile.

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday announced the gradual return of the old school break starting next school year (SY).

DepEd made the pronouncement through Department Order No. 003 S. of 2024.

How the previously missing pulpit panels from the historical Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon, Cebu ended up in the hands of private citizens remains a mystery.

But the national government assured that these historical artifacts, upon being turned over to museum curators, were acquired legally.

