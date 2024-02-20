Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 King Cobras killed in Cebu City

By: CDN Digital February 20,2024 - 06:48 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

2 King Cobras killed in Cebu City

Two King Cobras and a dog toothed cat snake lay dead after an encounter with residents of Sapangdaku, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. | photo by Jenn Nocius

Two King Cobras were recently spotted and killed in a Cebu City barangay heightening fears about the highly venomous reptiles’ presence in the city.

It has been two months since cobra sightings started in Cebu. However, this recent encounter is expected to draw more concern given that they occurred in one if not the biggest barangay in Cebu City and with two cobras sighted.

EXPLAINER: What to do when coming face-to-face with snakes

They won’t attack unless provoked.

Seeing snakes in the house or anywhere could surely frighten people. Unfortunately, the shock encounter often lead to the hurting or killing of the reptile.

DepEd announces gradual return to old school calendar starting SY 2024-2025

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday announced the gradual return of the old school break starting next school year (SY).

DepEd made the pronouncement through Department Order No. 003 S. of 2024.

Donated Boljoon pulpit panels acquired legally -Nat’l Museum

How the previously missing pulpit panels from the historical Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon, Cebu ended up in the hands of private citizens remains a mystery.

But the national government assured that these historical artifacts, upon being turned over to museum curators, were acquired legally.

