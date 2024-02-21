Ex-convict, live-in partner nabbed in Negros Oriental drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An ex-convict landed back in jail along with his 38-year-old common law partner after they were arrested during a drug bust in Purok Opao, Barangay Tugas, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Vincent Bryan Mier, 41, and his alleged cohort and live-in partner, Tiffany Camille Ferrer, 35.

Ex-convict in Negros in PDEA-7 list

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), both suspects are from Bais City, but they have transferred residences frequently.

Mier, according to the agency, is classified as a regional target-listed drug personality and was previously arrested for a similar case in 2016.

After taking a plea bargain, he was released in 2018.

P108,000 shabu

Operatives confiscated during the operation around 16 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market market average price of P108,800.

In addition to this, they seized other non-drug pieces of evidence.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, stated that they conducted a case buildup for one month before the operation.

She said that the suspects could typically dispose of around 100-200 grams of illegal drugs per week.

As of this writing, Mier and Ferrer are in the custody of the authorities while waiting for the filing of charges against them.

PDEA-7 added that they would be facing charges of selling and possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

