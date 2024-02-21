Lotto 6/42 : P10.9M jackpot won by lone bettor
PCSO: This is the 6th lotto bettor to win raffle this month
MANILA, Philippines — The P10.9 million Lotto 6/42 jackpot was won during last Tuesday’s (February 20) draw by a lone bettor, said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
This is the 6th winner of the PCSO raffle this month.
The lone bettor correctly guessed the winning Lotto number combination — 22-17-01-29-11-16.
This also made the lotto player P10,990,641.60 richer, said the PCSO.
After this win, the initial jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 will revert to P5,940,000.
Before this, three lone bettors won the lotto raffle on Feb. 1 with a jackpot prize of P5,940,000; Feb. 6, P7,341,411.40; and Feb. 13,7,083,788.60; while two winners on Feb.8 raffle split the jackpot prize of P5,940,000.
PCSO conducts the raffle of 6/42 Lotto every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
To date, the jackpot prizes for Ultra Lotto 6/48 (P144,244,941.60), Superlotto 6/49 (P15,840,000), and 6D Lotto (P3,104,678.72), remain up for grabs.
